World shares advance on mixed economic data

World shares are mostly higher as investors assess a hodge-podge of economic data. Benchmarks rose in Frankfurt, Paris, Tokyo and Hong Kong but fell in Sydney. U.S. futures edged higher, while the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.33%. Oil prices retreated from their surge earlier in the week. On Thursday, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average each lost about 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq managed to eke out a gain of 0.1% after the government reported a surprise gain in retail sales last month.