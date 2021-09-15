Los Angeles County votes to phase out oil and gas drilling

AP National Business

BY DREW COSTLEY

AP Science Writer

Los Angeles County’s board of supervisors voted unanimously on Wednesday to phase out oil and gas drilling and ban new drill sites in the unincorporated areas of the county. Over 1,600 active and idle oil and gas wells in the county could be shuttered as a result. The sites include the Inglewood Oil Field, which is one of the largest urban U.S. oil fields and is located near several communities that are predominantly Black.