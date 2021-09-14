Skip to Content
German police probe balloon that caused mass blackout

BERLIN (AP) — German police are investigating the source of a balloon that caused a massive blackout in and around the eastern city of Dresden. Authorities said the metal foil balloon caused a short-circuit at an electricity substation in Dresden on Monday. It provoked a power outage that affected hospitals, trams, factories and about 300,000 households. Dozens of people were trapped in elevators until electricity was restored about an hour later. A spokesman for a utility company said Tuesday that the aluminum-covered balloon found at the substation featured an clear warning not to fly it near electrical wires. A Dresden police spokesman said investigators don’t currently have any evidence that the balloon was directed into the overhead cables intentionally.

