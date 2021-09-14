Democrats try delicate tax maneuvers for $3.5 trillion bill

AP National Business

By MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have begun the serious work of trying to implement President Joe Biden’s expansive spending plan. But getting there will require remarkable legislative nimbleness, since Biden has said the revenue to pay for it must come only from Americans who earn more than $400,000 a year. Republicans have vowed lockstep opposition to the plan, and they are turning their anger against proposed tax breaks they portray as subsidies for wealthy elites rather than help for the poor and middle class. Electric vehicles became a rallying symbol as class-warfare overtones echoed through a committee session Tuesday.