China's FM Wang visiting Cambodia to discuss virus, trade

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Cambodia, where’s he expected to meet with Prime Minister Hun Sen and other officials to discuss COVID-19 and other regional issues. Cambodia’s foreign ministry said Wang’s meetings on Sunday and Monday would include discussions of trade and security as well. Wrapping up a visit to neighboring Vietnam on Saturday, Wang said China planned to donate 3 million vaccine doses to that country, which is under a lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge. China is Cambodia’s biggest investor and closest political partner, and Cambodia generally supports Beijing’s geopolitical positions on issues such as its territorial claims in the South China Sea.

