Yellen warns US may hit debt limit in October

AP National Business

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER and ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is warning Congress that she will run out of maneuvering room to prevent the U.S. from broaching the government’s borrowing limit in October. In a letter to congressional leaders Wednesday, Yellen said that she still could not provide a specific date for when she will be unable to keep the government funded, absent action by Congress to raise the debt limit. She implored Congress to act, citing “broad bipartisan support.” But Republicans have said they will oppose an effort by Democrats to deal with the debt limit by attaching a provision to an emergency budget bill that Congress will need to pass before the start of the budget year on Oct. 1.