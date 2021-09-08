Glitches still plague bitcoin rollout in El Salvador

AP National Business

By MARCOS ALEMÁN

Associated Press

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Salvadorans trying to pay for a cup of coffee or receive money sent from relatives in the United States using the cryptocurrency bitcoin continued struggling to perform transactions, a day after El Salvador made it legal tender. Problems still plagued the digital wallet Chivo on Wednesday. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele kept citizens apprised of advances of gradually expanding the ability to download the application throughout the day. Bukele says, “The idea is to go bit by bit to not saturate the servers with so many enrollments at the same time. We are still fine tuning small details.” In the street, problems persisted.