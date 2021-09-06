Asian stocks rise ahead of central bank meetings

AP National Business

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have risen as investors watch for decisions from central banks in Europe and elsewhere about when they might start to wind down economic stimulus. Shares advanced in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of Asia’s market capitalization. Seoul and Sydney declined. U.S. markets were due to reopen following a three-day weekend. Investors looked ahead to this week’s meeting of the European Central Bank, which is expected to debate when to withdraw bond purchases and other stimulus for economies that use the common euro currency.