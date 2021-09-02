Next Virgin Galactic launch set as FAA probes Branson flight

AP National Business

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Virgin Galactic plans to launch three Italian researchers to the edge of space in a few weeks. The company’s announcement Thursday comes as its July flight with founder Richard Branson is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA says the rocketship carrying Branson and five Virgin Galactic employees veered off course during its descent back to New Mexico. The deviation put the ship outside the Air Traffic Control clearance area. Virgin Galactic says high-altitude wind caused the change in flight path and insists the two pilots “responded appropriately.”