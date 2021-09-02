Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 1:29 pm

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

KEYT

The Associated Press

Stocks recovered from an afternoon stumble and ended with modest gains Thursday, enough to mark more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 added 0.3% while the Nasdaq managed a gain of 0.1%. Small-company stocks far outpaced the rest of the market, a sign that investors are feeling encouraged about the prospects for the economy. The Russell 2000 rose 0.7%, more than twice the gain of the S&P 500, which tracks large companies. Energy stocks did particularly well as the price of oil rose 2%. 

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content