Fallen tech star Elizabeth Holmes prepares to go on trial

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
AP Technology Writer

A jury is being assembled to decide the fate of Elizabeth Holmes, a former Silicon Valley star facing felony charges of duping her elite financial backers and a high-powered board of directors into believing she had invented a revolutionary blood-testing technology that could detect hundreds of diseases with a finger prick. The selection process that began Tuesday sets the stage for next week’s start of a trial revolving around the rise and fall of Theranos, a startup that Holmes launched after dropping out of Stanford University her dream of becoming the next Steve Jobs. She now is in danger of being remembered as con artist.

