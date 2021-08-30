California moves slowly on water projects amid drought

AP National Business

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SITES, Calif. (AP) — California voters agreed to borrow billions of dollars during the last drought to build more water storage projects. But seven years later, none of those projects have even started construction. The delay has irritated some Republicans in the state Legislature who say it is a missed opportunity. But some experts say the slow pace isn’t surprising given the complexities and environmental hazards involved. The biggest proposed project is the Sites Reservoir in Colusa County. The project is slated to get $836 million in taxpayer money to help cover it’s $3.9 billion price tag. But that’s if they can meet a feasibility deadline by the end of this year.