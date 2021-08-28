Tesla on part-automated drive system slams into police car

AP National Business

ORLANDO, Florida (AP) — A Tesla using its partially automated driving system has slammed into a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser on an interstate near downtown Orlando. The Florida Highway Patrol says the trooper narrowly escaped injury. A highway patrol spokeswoman told The Orlando Sentinel the trooper was assisting a disabled vehicle about 5 a.m. Saturday and had activated his emergency lights when the cruiser was struck. The report said the man in the Tesla and driver of the disabled vehicle suffered minor injuries. Recently, the federal government opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated driving system after similar collisions left one person dead and more than a dozen people injured.