Top official in eastern China’s Hangzhou under investigation

AP National Business

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party is investigating the top official in the eastern tech and tourism hub of Hangzhou for what it called serious violations of discipline and law, usually considered shorthand for corruption. A one-sentence notice on the website of the party’s disciplinary watchdog Saturday gave no details of what the official was accused of, although as Hangzhou’s party secretary, he had access to privileged information and leading figures, and major influence on budgets and appointments. If convicted of corruption, he would be one of the more prominent officials to be ensnared in powerful Communist Party leader and President Xi Jinping’s ongoing anti-graft campaign.