French virus health pass in full use but protests keep going

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of protesters are marching in cities and towns across France against a COVID-19 health pass that is now required to enter restaurants and cafes, cultural and sports venues and long-distance travel. For a sixth straight Saturday, opponents denounced what they see as a restriction of their freedom. Many have criticized the measure, claiming the French government was implicitly making vaccines obligatory. In Paris, four demonstrations were organized by different groups. Elsewhere in the country, over 200 protests were taking place. Despite the protests, polls have shown that the majority of French people support the health pass. More than 40.5 million people in France, or 60.5%, are fully vaccinated.