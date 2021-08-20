Skip to Content
Review: Former Columbus Zoo executives misspent $630K

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Trustees of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said Friday that financial abuses by four former executives cost the institution more than $630,000. A forensic analysis ordered by the zoo’s board of trustees showed money from a zoo levy that pays for animal care was not involved. The review was ordered after a Columbus Dispatch investigation showed apparent improprieties by the zoo’s then-chief executive and financial officers, including misuse of zoo properties and sports tickets. The review ordered by trustees found a marketing vice president and purchasing director also were involved. Trustees have pledged to take immediate action to restore public trust.

