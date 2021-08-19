Skip to Content
Wall Street’s gains, more savings lift 401(k) balances

By ALEX VEIGA
AP Business Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Solid stock market gains and workers putting more of their pay toward their golden years are paying off for many retirement savers. The average 401(k) plan balance grew 24% to a record $129,300 in the second quarter from a year earlier, according to a review of 19.8 million accounts by Fidelity Investments. On average, employees contributed a record 9.3% of their pay to their 401(k) in the second quarter, while some 38% of workers increased their contributions over the last year. Fidelity also found that fewer savers are borrowing against their retirement accounts.

