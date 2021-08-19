Govt sharpens antitrust attack against Facebook with filing

AP National Business

By MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators sharpened their antitrust attack against Facebook on Thursday, filing a revised version of their complaint alleging that the social network giant has abused its market power to suppress competition. It was the second try by the Federal Trade Commission, after a federal judge in June dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the agency and a broad coalition of state attorneys general, amid multiplying efforts by federal and state regulators to rein in tech titans’ market power. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg had ruled that the suits didn’t provide enough evidence to prove that Facebook was a monopoly.