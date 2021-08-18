Asian stock markets rebound after Wall St falls from record

AP National Business

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have rebounded after Wall Street fell on weak retail sales as investors awaited an update from the Federal Reserve on possible plans to reduce U.S. stimulus. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index declined from a record high after U.S. retail sales in July were weaker than expected. Investors watched for the Fed’s release of minutes from its July policy meeting for an update on when the central bank might start reducing bond purchases that pump money into the financial system and look at raising interest rates.