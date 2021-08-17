How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

AP National Business

The Associated Press

Stocks fell in afternoon trading Tuesday, as data showed the coronavirus pandemic is still holding back the U.S. economy. The S&P 500 index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite fell. The U.S. Commerce Department reported a drop in retail sales during July that was bigger than Wall Street had anticipated. Shares of Home Depot fell after the company told investors that sales were slowing compared to last year, when locked-down Americans undertook home improvement projects.