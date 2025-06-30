Teamsters working for MTD avert strike, just for one day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Running for the bus maybe put on hold if teamsters go on strike.

They agreed to extend their contract but just for one day on Monday.

If they can't reach an agreement by Tuesday night members of local 186 will be on a picket line outside the Santa Barbara Transit Center.

They negotiated the contract extention with MTD and a state appointed mediator around dinner time on Monday and will be back at the negotiation table on Tuesday morning.

An MTD spokesperson chose not to comment on camera but shared $26.83 an hour starting wage for a bus operators that adds up to more than $55,000 a year full time.

Teamster spokesperson said their last raise was just pocket change.

Abel Garcia from Teamster's Local 186 said they have been bargaining in good faith with nothing to show for it.

They are seeking a wage increase, health and welfare benefits and more than a penny added to pensions.

Garcia said a work stoppage would impact 160 employees and the bus stops in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

"You have been playing games, now in the 12th hour, now you want to bargain in good faith and now you want an extension, "said Garcia ," well guess what- you have one day left."

Riders are concerned.

"It helps when you have to go from point A to point B and it would kind of suck if it went strike," said Chase Carson.

They could extend the contract to give negotiations more time and to keep Fourth of July travel from being impacted.

Or they could strike in the morning.

Governor Newsom sent a letter requesting intervention to avoid that.

MTD described the situation by saying the public agency is on a financial cliff due to COVID funding that will soon run out.

But it is not clear if the teamsters union is buying that excuse

Your News Channel will have more on the possible strike tonight on the news.