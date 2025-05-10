Vehicle donation programs help nonprofits

OXNARD, Calif.-More and more people are donating their old cars to all kinds of charities.

Vehicle donation programs arrange for free pickups.

Donated cars are sold to recycling centers or at auction.

The proceeds go to the nonprofit of the owner's choice.

Anacapa Towing recently picked up an SUV with 319,000 on the odometer.

It is being donated to National Public Radio’s KCLU station serving the Central Coast.

Anacapa Towing's Daniel Mejia said it is easier to say goodbye to an old car when the owner knows it is going to a good cause.

"It feels good because we are helping people out, we help people out and that is the point of the job right here," said Mejia, "Sometimes people don’t want to let go of their cars, but sometimes they’ve got to go."

Cars, motorcycles and RVs can be donated whether they run or not.

Donations are eligible for a tax deduction.

For more information visit https://kclu.careasy.org/home