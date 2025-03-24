Central Coast Chefs and Restaurant Owners look for new products and pricing options for the coming year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of products and rows of vendors are set up to meet with chefs and restaurant owners in the Central Coast all coming into the invite-only Jordano's Food Show.

The annual event offers a variety of supplies, food products, and specific ingredients that are sought after in this very competitive field.

On the first of two days, Sunday, some Santa Barbara restaurant owners were checking out samples and talking to vendors. This is where deals can begin or be finalized. This is where costs can be cut and margins can grow.

There are many on-site samples with company experts talking about the background of the products and how they can help an owner's bottom line and the quality of their meal preparations.

There are also suppliers of to-go containers, cups, and both one time and reusable utensils. It all adds up to the costs a restaurant owner has to factor in to their operation.

There are also innovative cooking tools that could make food preparation and quality much higher.

Jordanos is based in Santa Barbara County and is 110 years old. It serves multiple counties in Southern California with thousands of products.

