New market and stores planned for old Sears building at Santa Maria Town Center mall

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Construction of a new market and retail space is being planned for the former Sears building located at the Santa Maria Town Center mall.

"We will be seeing a new project going into the former Sears," said Chenin Dow, Santa Maria Community Development Director. "There will be a new El Super, which is a supermarket chain similar to Vallarta, and other chains of that ilk. It has some unique features as well. It's going to have the supermarket on the ground floor, and then there will be four additional tenants on the top floor that are soon to be announced."

The two-story building has sat vacant since Sears closed in February 2020, leaving a large void for the mall and without an anchor tenant in the massive space.

Should the new project earn approval, it would dramatically remake and revitalize the now-boarded up building.

"There will be a promenade there with outdoor dining and other opportunities," said Dow, speaking about the second story of the project. "Within the supermarket itself, there will also be a restaurant where you can get ready-made food, so there will be great new opportunities within the downtown area that'll be walkable to all the new apartment complexes that are coming in."

The project is now going through the approval process with the City of Santa Maria and is close to earning all necessary check marks before construction can begin.

"The project has been approved by the Downtown Revitalization Committee," said Dow. "Next, it will go to the Planning Commission hearing on April 2nd for approval, and if approved at that time, it will proceed to the City Council for that final approval. We anticipate that happening at the second council meeting in April."

Dow indicated should the project earn approval, construction would likely start this coming fall with an expected completion to take place sometime in 2026.

Santa Maria leaders believe the new El Super market and upstairs retail space will help drive business into the mall, which is owned and operated by a separate company.

"This adaptive reuse is a great use of what has been a vacant big box store in for a number of years here in Santa Maria," said Dow. "The mall is a key component of the downtown revitalization efforts as well, and to see new uses coming in there is a huge priority for both the city and Spinoso, the private entity who owns the mall. We're excited to bring these new entrepreneurial opportunities and quality of life amenities to the city of Santa Maria."