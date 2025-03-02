Girl Scouts hope to sell out of cookies this month

VENTURA, Calif.- Time is running out to buy Girl Scout cookies.

Troop 65017 in Ventura came close to selling out over the weekend.

They set up shop at the Gem Show at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Girl Scout troop members said Thin Mints, Caramel Delights and Peanut Butter Patties are among the bestsellers.

The insiders said the Toast-Yays will be replaced next year and they think cookies that taste like hot chocolate could boost sales.

Lucy Belle likes Caramel Delights.

and Joanna Thompson like Trefoils.

"Sales have been pretty good, " said Belle, " I really like caramel and chocolate."

"I love the Trefoils because I love brownies and they taste just like brownies with caramel," said Thompson.

Both said they learned to count in sixes since each box or bag costs $6.

Girls Scouts will be selling cookies until March 17.

It they don't sell out soon, they will be going door to door and selling them outside grocery stores.

The scouts hope to use some of the money raised to go to Universal Studios before working on a service project.