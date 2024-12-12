Gold’s Gym hosts donation drive

OXNARD, Calif.-Gold’s Gym is collecting donations for The Lighthouse- A Place of Refuge.

The annual donation drive is the gym's way to support local youth , foster youth and veterans this holiday season,

A wrapped collection box is near the entrance of the gym in Oxnard on W. Esplanade Dr.

Workers hope people will drop off toys, socks and essential items to cheer the people The Lighthouse-A Place of Refuge serves.

You don't have to be a member to stop by any of the Gold Gym locations.

"We have been a member of Gold's Gym SoCal for over 30 years. When we started our nonprofit, I couldn’t think of a better way to build resources than to partner with the community we have always been a part of,” said Lisa Cynkin-Hardy, founder of The Lighthouse-A Place of Refuge,“We currently provide advocacy and emergency services to youth timing out of the foster care system, and have special events for the holidays. We couldn’t do what we do without our Gold's Gym SoCal community!"

Non-member donors are also welcome to pick up a free seven-day pass to enjoy the facilities.

Joe Gold opened the first gym in Venice Beach in 1965.

The donation drive is one of the way the gym gives back to the community.

For more information visit https://www.goldsgym.com and https://thelighthouse-aplaceof refuge.org