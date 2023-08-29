Testing new design ideas for downtown Santa Barbara may be in the city’s promenade future

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With so many options, ideas and suggestions coming in, getting a consensus on what to do in downtown Santa Barbara for its future look has not been an easy road.

The Santa Barbara City Council has been considering smaller, trial options before a larger master plan is finalized.

That could include a pedestrian only area, a small shuttle vehicle, and a special approval for cars to pull up to a drop off spot at the Granada Theatre.

Speaking at a recent meeting, Anthony Grumbine from the Historic Landmarks Committee urged the council to include three members of that committee to help with some design features. "So that things can get developed from a design stand point even if they are temporary. I think this is an interesting opportunity to try out some of the things that may be permanent eventually including plantings including those things."

Councilmember Kristin Sneddon recently read off a list of ideas regarding bikes restrictions, new modes of shuttles, deep cleaning schedules and similar on going improvements that could be part of a regular plan or tested and reviewed.

Bob Stout, the owner of the Wildcat Lounge and a member of the Downtown Food & Beverage committee said, "right now the process to get this stuff done is difficult, it's lengthy, it's politicized. I think a lot of us who work daily and work downtown think we really want to see good things happen with the promenade and be less of us verses them."

The City Council is working on a timeline for some of the ideas, and a monthly report on what is happening and how it is working.

