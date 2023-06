SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— The Santa Barbara Public Library is hosting a teen job and volunteer fair Tuesday afternoon.

Prospective job seekers will get to meet a couple dozen employers from local organizations.

We will be speaking with employers about what types of jobs are available and the life skills they can teach.

This fair will be held between 3-5 pm in the Faulkner Gallery.

