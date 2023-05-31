US Bank officially takes over Union Bank branches including many on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The official buyout and change of ownership is complete for US bank, which takes over Union Bank.

Signs on all of the branches have been changed out and they were revealed earlier this week.

Minneapolis-based US Bank touts thousands of branches and ATM's across 26-states, giving customers easier access to their banking needs.

The merger forced Union Bank to close roughly 145 branches across California including some on the Central Coast.

Union Bank was a primary sponsor of Old Spanish Days and executives say that will continue with US Bank.