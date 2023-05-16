Train service from the Central Coast will take longer if your destination is San Clemente or San Diego

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Commuters from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties will face delays on AMTRAK if their destination is San Clemente to the south due to a landslide recently.

It may be related to the storm damage aftermath that's been seen along the coast. The location is near another project that is unrelated to the recent landslide.

The tracks will be closed for an undetermined time according to the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency . It manages the Pacific Surfliner service in close coordination with its member agencies, Amtrak and Caltrans.

Travelers will have extended travel times both directions and be going on a bus as an alternative transportation answer to their destination.

This comes at a time when business is picking up due to warmer Spring weather, college graduations and more seasonal traveling.

The specific area of debris is falling from a slope north of the San Clemente Pier. It has resulted in a track closure in the area. Pacific Surfliner service is affected between Irvine and Oceanside.

LOSSAN says the location of the closure is near San Clemente’s Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, approximately two miles north of where the Orange County Transportation Authority is completing construction work.

LOSSAN says it is working to secure buses to transport passengers around the closure. At that point, train service will resume between Oceanside and San Diego, with buses providing connections to trains in Irvine.

This will remain in effect until the tracks are cleared to reopen.

Reservations can be updated online at Amtrak.com, by phone, or by sending a message to the @PacSurfliners account on Twitter.

Effective Until the Tracks Reopen:

Bus connections will be in place to transport passengers around the closure, to connect to trains in Irvine and Oceanside. Limited train service will be available from San Juan Capistrano. This schedule will remain in place until the tracks reopen.

Trains 572, 573, 583, and 586 remain cancelled

Trains 562, 765, 567, 770, 774, 777, 784, 785, 588, and 591 have bus connections available between Irvine and Oceanside

Trains 564, 580, and 595 start/end in Irvine

Trains 770, 774, 777, 581, 784, and 591 extend to San Juan Capistrano

Train 761 originates in Los Angeles

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)