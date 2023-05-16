Summer hiring is underway

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--"Now Hiring" signs are easy to find along the Central Coast this time of year.

At Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara hiring signs are posted at the Gap, Sephora, Sketchers Athleta, Zumiez, Blenders and other businesses.

Most managers are trying to fill part-time positions by summer.

Zumiez Manager Chris Jordan said that means his new hires will still have time to do their thing during the summer months.

"We are looking for sales associates and managers, too, " said Jordan, " We have some open positions available, if you think you have the personality, competitive energy, if you have style, we also welcome all demographics."

Blenders had a line during Tuesday's farmers market on State Street.

The two employees could have used a hand, but seemed to enjoy the hustle.

"I like talking to people, I enjoy seeing new faces it's also fun when it is busy." said Chloe Hernandez.

Staying busy makes the work day go faster.

Some online listings have "urgent" postings.

They include Junior Lifeguard positions up and down the coast.

Those outdoor and skilled seasonal jobs are now offering more than California's $15.50 minimum wage.

Successful job seekers said word-of-mouth helps.

Luke Bass said he was getting his hair cut and told the barber he wanted to work on the water.

The barber called some friends and got him an interview.

The Santa Barbara City College student is now working on the Stardust Sportfishing in the Santa Barbara Harbor.

Caleb Kelly of Carpinteria just got hired at The Spot.

It's a popular place near the beach known for its burgers and fries.

The teen's advice is not to ask too many questions about salary.

He plans to save his summer earnings.

Your News Channel will have more on the search for summer jobs tonight on the news.