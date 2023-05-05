Cinco de Mayo economic boost helping after a slow start to the year for Mexican businesses

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - With a cold and wet start to the year, the need to rebound for Mexican restaurants comes with a boost from the Cinco de Mayo celebration.

The date signifies a significant victory by the Mexican Army over the French soldiers in 1862 and while that historic fact is often forgotten, the financial impact in modern times can not be overlooked

Many specials on food and drink will be offered today for those searching out a Cinco de Mayor special event or just enjoying the special time.

You may see some sombrero-wearing customers but those in the Hispanic community recognize both the historic importance and the financial importance.

This is also a time to unify communities with non-Hispanic and Hispanic residents coming together.

