Goleta encourages local business options during the holidays with a specific site for Goodland gift cards

GOLETA, Calif. - Goleta wants shoppers to refocus on local businesses for the holiday and not go to national sites for gift cards.

The new online connection to shop locally is GoodLandGoodShopping.com

There you can purchase digital gift cards from a growing list of businesses.

As of Tuesday it was 40 locations. They include food, retail and personal care.

If you register your account by December 31, you will be eligible to win a $100. gift card to a vendor of your choice.

The customer doing the shopping will receive a certificate with a special number, on line, and that can be used at the business they chose.

You can also send it forward as a gift to another person.

For businesses it will create awareness for them and generate new customers.

The city hopes this program will help businesses still struggling from the COVID setback and now, inflation impacts on customers.

The site is run through Giftbar, a San Luis Obispo based company specializing in gift card commerce.

(More details, video, and photos will be added here later today.)