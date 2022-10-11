Harbor & Seafood Festival will showcase fishing industry and maritime history of Santa Barbara



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 19th annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival Saturday (Oct. 15) will be a chance for the public to meet those who work daily in the fishing industry and learn more about the historic waterfront maritime industry.



The event will have interactive experiences to learn about the fishing industry, fish inspired meals for sale, music and tours.



The Santa Barbara Harbor is one of the strongest economic drivers in the city. It is estimated the annual fishing sales worldwide contributes $30-million to the local economy and beyond. Millions of pounds of fish are brought in each year for local sales and distribution to other areas.



Those looking for a taste of the harbor will find fish tacos, oysters, mussels, barbequed albacore, clam chowder, and seafood paella.



Representatives from the City of Santa Barbara Waterfront Department, Commercial Fishermen of Santa Barbara, Inc., and the Santa Barbara Harbor Merchants’ Association, The Harbor Patrol, The U.S. Coast Guard and various community partners and volunteers will be on hand to meet the public.



Visit HarborFestival.orghttp://HarborFestival.org for more details.