today at 6:42 pm
Published 5:42 pm

Coastland store with student-made products will move out to clear path for large new Carpinteria project

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - This is the last weekend for sales at Coastland on the 700 block of Linden Avenue in Carpinteria. It is a specialty store with student-made products.

The store is moving just prior to the demolition of the full city block where it is located. A new development has been approved for the site.

Coastland owner Dave Roberts was painting the outside window with a "We're Moving" message earlier this week.

He says the store is both a workshop and a sales location.

The students from Carpinteria High who are part of the completely full program have been making items such as soap, jewelry, cutting boards, key chains, candles, water containers with special logos and unique gifts.


"It's been  going well. It's been well received .  People who  shop here love the concept and local students are learning how to use their hands and getting trained," said Roberts. He says they also learn how to run a business.

The new location is at 5036 Carpinteria Ave. in the old Rabobank building East of Linden.

They are expecting to open November 1.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3.

