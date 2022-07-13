The wine industry is set to showcase its latest releases on the Santa Barbara waterfront

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The California Wine Festival is returning to the Santa Barbara waterfront this weekend in a showcase event that is far from a regional afternoon of tasting.



Organizers have pulled together vintners from throughout the state along with award winning chefs and a few breweries.



The wine industry relies on these events as part of its outreach to consumers, and with the COVID crisis there was a drop in tasting events and similar festivals.



This weekend there will be a reserve tasting Friday night at the carousel park location.Saturday from 1 - 4 p.m. there will be a full-on festival at Chase Palm Park on the ocean side of Cabrillo Boulevard.

Those attending can meet wine makers in person, learn about the latest varietals, planting acreage, yields and market trends.



Wine grapes are listed as one of the top crops on the Central Coast annually.

In Santa Barbara County in 2020, wine grapes ranked fifth behind nursery products, broccoli, cauliflower and strawberries,

The top wine grape by acreage is the Pinot Noir followed by Chardonnay and Syrah.



The draw of the wine industry and tasting visits has boosted tourism in the region. That includes tours, restaurant reservations, hotel bookings and special events on vineyard property.

The Central Coast wine region is often featured prominently in food and travel publications along with similar TV shows.



For more information go to: The California Wine Festival.

A donation from the event benefits the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County.