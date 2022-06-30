Pac Biz Times reports: University of California buys hilltop QAD property for $104 million

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - In this week's Pacific Coast Business Times Brooke Holland reports the former QAD property on a hilltop overlooking Highway 101 and the Pacific Ocean between Summerland and Montecito has been sold to the University of California.

The former headquarters of the software company sits on 29 acres and has offices that are leased to other technology companies.

News Channel 3-12 spoke with Holland about her reporting on the $104 million property sale, as well as her recent report on the return of summer festivals up and down the Central Coast.