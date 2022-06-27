State Street promenade patios may soon have new design rules and costs in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The COVID-19 relief that created the State Street promenade is now part of a long range plan that may require business owners to comply with new regulations and pay a fee.

Currently, businesses have been able to use their frontage on the street and, in some cases, space on their left and right with permission of those adjacent businesses. There's been no cost for the use of the street by the city and only basic design regulations including lighting, chairs, color patterns, and decorations.

That is likely going to change.

Tuesday, the city will discuss what the area will look like in the months ahead and after the pandemic urgency ends.

The outside tables and chairs were allowed when health rules restricted indoor dining.

That dining is back and the balance of outdoor and indoor dining is a new dynamic for the city with the use of parklets and patios.

Overall, the promenade has been an encouraging scene for many local residents and visitors.

The city is considering a still-to-be-determined fee for the street space, along with a requirement to have the dining areas become portable for regular deep cleaning projects.

The city is also looking at using some federally-provided recovery funds for other aesthetic improvements.

Public comments on these changes will be heard at the meeting.

Special signs are up downtown with a QR code linking to the public to the staff report.

