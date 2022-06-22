Tourist and hospitality workers see a strong return of visitors to the Central Coast this summer season



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For those who have hospitality and tourist-serving jobs, they are expecting an active summer season ahead, with travelers who may have been sidelined for two years because of COVID rules.

Already hotels have seen strong bookings into the fall.

Wedding planners are adding more dates to go with weddings that were delayed during the pandemic shutdowns. Venue bookings are up. Staffing demands are high and hiring is at an all-out mode now.

For many workers, they say, without the government financial help, they would have been facing severe financial difficulties.

Now with work returning they can get their hours back, and in many cases, supplemental income through tips.

