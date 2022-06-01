Local Starbucks workers consider unionization vote

GOLETA, Calif.-Workers at the Starbucks by the movie theatre in the Calle Real Marketplace are preparing to vote on unionization by mail.

Starbucks supervisor Brooke Moore said they are waiting to get their ballots in the mail.

She said she hopes customers will support the workers who want a union to represent them.

She said they want to get recognized for the work they do.

"We all deserve a living wage, and fair compensation, for what we are doing here, there is a lot is expected of us."

She said they are often short-staffed.

She said inflation and housing costs nearby make is difficult to live in the community where they work.

Moore said, "They are starting to charge 50 cents for whipped cream, 50 cents to blend things, 50 cents for extra caramel drizzle, so where is that money going to?"

She still thinks it is a great company, and she loves her job, but after five years she is still trying to make ends meet.

Moore hopes other stores will follow.

A Starbucks spokesperson responded to past unionization efforts by saying, "We've been clear in our belief that we are better together as a partner without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed."