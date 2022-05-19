Latino business honors will be presented in a ‘Grammy-style’ event in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the biggest celebrations of Latino businesses on the Central Coast takes place this weekend.

The Latino Business Awards will be a night of music and honors at the Arlington Theatre.

Organizers from Miranda Entertainment have brought together top performers, including Grammy winners, to appear and be part of the awards ceremonies.

Businesses of all types, including food, retail, and entertainment are up for the special honors.

There are 51 categories between Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

"This is a red carpet event. I used to go to the Grammy's when I was 18. That's where I got the idea. All these people that work not eight hours, but 24 hours to get the spotlight and to feel special for one night at least," Miranda Entertainment CEO Andy Galvez said.

"We are going to have entertainment, we are going to give the awards. We have entertainment again."

He said there will be about nine performances.

The voting for the best businesses has been going on for several weeks. The website has had more than 150,000 hits so far.

Voting closes Thursday night and the winners will be announced during the show on Saturday night.

For more information go to: Latino Entertainment Awards