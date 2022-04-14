Santa Barbara’s Public market comes back from the pandemic months with new owners and a fresh outlook

SANTA BARBARA. Calif. - Sitting on the edge of the spotlight that hits the downtown promenade, the Santa Barbara Public Market looks to give off its own glow going forward with new owners.



Today marks the eight year anniversary for the market.



There will be specials for $8. and a Happy Hour party atmosphere to celebrate.



The market is on the corner of Victoria St. at Chapala St near to the landmark Arlington Theatre.



Earlier this year, the location with multiple businesses inside, sold for $7.6-million as part of a $10-million overall purchase that included nearby buildings.

The market opened in 2014 and replaced a Vons supermarket

Recently Shalhoob's @ the Market restaurant opened recently and it joins Rori’s Artisanal Creamery, Ca'Dario Pizzeria Veloce, Corazón Cocina, and Empty Bowl Gourmet Noodle Bar

The new owners are the Alistair and Ann Winn and Travis and Amanda Twinning families. They live locally and have strong business and charitable connections.

