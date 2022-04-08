Skip to Content
Hot weather cooks up more business than a typical April on the Central Coast

Beach activities, dining out and leisure shopping are all up with the heat wave hitting the Central Coast.
John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -  The excessive spring heat has brought more people out and with that, more business for retail and restaurants in some areas.

That includes the Central Coast where the average temperatures are normally about 20 degrees lower in mid-April than they are now with forecasted highs in the mid-80's again until a cool off late this weekend.

The waterfront is a clear sign of the uptick in business.

Many people are out on kayaks, jet skis, paddle boards, and fishing.

They are renting bikes, dining out and doing some leisure shopping.

On Stearns Wharf, seeing customers walking along with a dripping ice cream cone is not uncommon with the current heat wave.

It's another business boost many owners are enjoying in the months coming out of the COVID-19 crisis.

The First Alert weather center is forecasting temperatures in the 80's today and a drop into the 60's by Monday.

