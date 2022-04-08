Hot weather cooks up more business than a typical April on the Central Coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The excessive spring heat has brought more people out and with that, more business for retail and restaurants in some areas.

That includes the Central Coast where the average temperatures are normally about 20 degrees lower in mid-April than they are now with forecasted highs in the mid-80's again until a cool off late this weekend.

The waterfront is a clear sign of the uptick in business.

Many people are out on kayaks, jet skis, paddle boards, and fishing.

They are renting bikes, dining out and doing some leisure shopping.

On Stearns Wharf, seeing customers walking along with a dripping ice cream cone is not uncommon with the current heat wave.

It's another business boost many owners are enjoying in the months coming out of the COVID-19 crisis.

The First Alert weather center is forecasting temperatures in the 80's today and a drop into the 60's by Monday.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today)

Watch tonight on Newschannel 3-11-12.