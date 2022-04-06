Leisure and hospitality jobs poised to make a comeback after falling off during COVID

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the hardest hit areas during COVID pandemic has been the leisure and hospitality industry and job seekers may look there for their future employer.

The latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show 1.5-leisure and hospitality jobs need to be filled nationwide.

At a Visit Santa Barbara seminar last week, the number of open jobs in Santa Barbara County in hospitality was 1800.

It is unclear where the workers who held these jobs have gone during the pandemic.

Analysts say some left the area and others found higher paying jobs.

The Kimpton Canary hotel in Santa Barbara has an all day job fair underway.

It is for the hotel job positions and the Finch and Fork restaurant.

The hotel is located at 31 W. Carrillo at the corner of Chapala St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

(More details will be added here later today.)