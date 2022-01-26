Aloha Fun Center plugging into the former Macy’s site in downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Equipment is moving in and the former Macy's store in downtown Santa Barbara is becoming an entertainment site.

The Aloha Fun Center is taking over.

Work is underway to change the first floor interior to a roller rink, an area for laser tag, an arcade and miniature golf.

The site is on the corner of Ortega Street at State Street.

A full crew is being hired with starting pay about $16 an hour.

There's no firm opening date for the local site but games and equipment are being installed.

There are currently two other Aloha centers in Northern California.

