Voters will decide the fate of a Carpinteria parking lot where a hotel has been proposed

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - After a successful petition drive, voters will have their say over the future of a parking lot in Carpinteria.

What makes the vote significant is the site. It is the same location where the Surfliner Inn proponents are hoping to partner with the city on a new hotel project.

Those who wanted to preserve the parking spot have qualified the issue for a vote and the Carpinteria City Council had three options once the signatures were verified.

The council could have immediately approved the initiative, it could have set a special election in April or put it on the November ballot. The last choice was the decision.

By moving it to a regular election date with a full ballot there is a greater chance of having a larger voter turnout. That date will be November 8.