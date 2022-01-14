Skip to Content
Money and Business
By
Published 12:57 pm

Even during pandemic downturn Broad Street Oyster Company opens up in Santa Barbara

The Broad Street Oyster Company opens in downtown Santa Barbara against the odds and during a pandemic.
John Palminteri/KEYT
The Broad Street Oyster Company opens in downtown Santa Barbara against the odds and during a pandemic.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Not waiting to bring a new restaurant location to the surface, the owner of the Broad Street Oyster Co. has opened up in downtown Santa Barbara, even during a pandemic.

It's a challenging time for existing restaurants but owner Chris Tompkins says a location opened in the multi-use Kim's Service Dept. building in the 400 block between Haley Street and Gutierrez Street. It was also an opportunity to move a pop up operation into a fixed location.

Broad Street had been known to those who dropped in to Municipal Wine Makers in the Funk Zone. It's not the first time a weekend pop up business has gained enough traction to move into a permanent site.

The Broad Street Oyster Co. should also be known to anyone who is familiar with its operation in Malibu. Tompkins has also recently opened a coffee and gelato site in that city.

Money and Business
Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT NewsChannel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content