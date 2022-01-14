Even during pandemic downturn Broad Street Oyster Company opens up in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Not waiting to bring a new restaurant location to the surface, the owner of the Broad Street Oyster Co. has opened up in downtown Santa Barbara, even during a pandemic.

It's a challenging time for existing restaurants but owner Chris Tompkins says a location opened in the multi-use Kim's Service Dept. building in the 400 block between Haley Street and Gutierrez Street. It was also an opportunity to move a pop up operation into a fixed location.

Broad Street had been known to those who dropped in to Municipal Wine Makers in the Funk Zone. It's not the first time a weekend pop up business has gained enough traction to move into a permanent site.

The Broad Street Oyster Co. should also be known to anyone who is familiar with its operation in Malibu. Tompkins has also recently opened a coffee and gelato site in that city.