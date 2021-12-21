Santa Maria City Council to discuss zoning changes for proposed housing development at Hi-Way Drive-in site

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Santa Maria City Council will discuss zoning changes tonight for the proposed housing development at the site of Hi-Way Drive-In.

It's the latest step in the ongoing effort to transform the longtime drive-in theater into an affordable housing complex.

Last month, the Santa Maria Planning Commission approved zoning changes needed to push the project further along.

The nearly 9-acre site is currently designed for commercial use only. City Council members will discuss changing the zoning designation to residential.

If the development ultimately gains final approval, the non-profit organization People Self-Help Housing plans to build 49 single-family homes on the site located along Santa Maria Way.

The units would be partially built by the homeowners themselves and be about 1,300 square feet in size.

The current owners of the drive-in theater have indicated the business is no longer viable and have had the property listed on the market for more than a year.