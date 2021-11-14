Skip to Content
Ribbon cutting held for new jewelry store

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A ribbon cutting took place at a new jewelry store in Santa Barbara on Saturday.

Anna Janelle Jewelry opened in the Paseo Nuevo.

The owner said it felt good to fill a vacant storefront.

Anna Cardenas said, "It's very welcoming. It's not your stale old jewelry store, it's very fresh modern, there's a lot of different options here in the store. We're also offering permanent jewelry, which is a hot jewelry trend where you get a bracelet welded onto your wrist." 

Her team is ready to welcome customers just in time for the holiday shopping season.

