Oxnard Post Office holding job fair

OXNARD, Calif. – The United States Post Office in Oxnard is hosting a job fair later this month to fill several positions.

That includes mail handler assistants, postal support and city carrier assistants.

The job fair will be on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Oxnard Post Office.

People can create an employment profile and apply for jobs on the spot.

You have to be at least 18 years old and masks are required.

Some positions require an exam and all applicants will have to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

For more information on USPS Careers, click here.